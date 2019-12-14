Who Chelsea can face in UEFA Champions League round of 16

The final few group stage matches of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League was held last week – and now, it is time for the knockouts draw to take place.

The Champions League knockouts draw is quite straightforward – the winner of each group faces the runner-up of another group. Teams from the same league (Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and so on) will not be drawn against each other.

As a result, two pots will be formed – with one of them consisting of the group winners, and the other one consisting of the group runners-up. As mentioned earlier, each group winner will be able to play any runner-up except the team which came second in their group and teams from their own country and/or league.

The two pots are as follows:

Group winners: Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, Barcelona, RB Leipzig and Valencia.

Runners-up: Real Madrid, Tottenham, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon and Chelsea.

As you can see, Chelsea are in the pot of the runners-up as they finished second behind Valencia in their group. This, in turn, hands them a big blow as they will have to face any of the group winners in the round of 16, and win against them to cement their place in the Champions League last-eight.

European giants Bayern Munich, Barcelona and PSG are all potential opponents for Chelsea, while they could also face a reunion with Maurizio Sarri who is now the manager at Juventus.

RB Leipzig would undoubtedly be Chelsea’s most preferred option as they are the weakest possible opponents for them in the round of 16.