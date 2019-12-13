Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at Real Madrid after qualifying for UCL knockouts with Juventus

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken candidly about the possibility of facing Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) after both teams made it through to the knockout rounds of the tournament.

Juventus topped their group with a total of 16 points from six games, but Real Madrid finished second to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in theirs, ending with a total of 11 points.

That means Ronaldo could realistically face his former side as early as the round of 16, though the Portuguese superstar has made it clear he has something to prove and does not want such a high profile match to take place so early.

CR7 has explained that he would instead like to play Real Madrid in the final in Turkey, that would make for some exciting action to say the very least.

“Real Madrid are an extraordinary side but I’d prefer to play them later on,” Ronaldo said to Sky Sport Italia.

“In the final? I would sign up now to meet them in the final.”

Recent reports suggested that Ronaldo might have some regrets about leaving Madrid and joining Juve last summer, especially since the Italian giants failed to win the UCL last season, but their strong display in the group stages this time suggests success in the continental competition might be on the horizon.