For the second season in a row, all four English sides were able to make it through to the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur will now find out their next opponents in the draw on Monday, December 16. We take a look at the teams they are likely to face.

As per probabilities calculated by French mathematician and analyst, Julien Guyon, current UEFA Champions League holders Liverpool are most likely to draw Atalanta BC in Monday’s round of sixteen draw. The Reds have a twenty-two point four per cent chance of facing the Italian side in the next round, which is the highest among their five possible opponents.

Now official: here are the CORRECT #draw #probabilities for the round of 16 of the #ChampionsLeague based on 1M simulations of the official draw procedure (up to sampling error). Probabilities are quite evenly distributed this year. Barcelona-Chelsea most likely again! @OliverKay pic.twitter.com/wiqN64BKNv — Julien Guyon (@julienguyon1977) December 11, 2019

While Liverpool will be handed a relatively easier draw courtesy of their table-topping exploits, things won’t be as easy for Chelsea. The Blues finished second in their group, based on their negative head-to-head against Valencia and are now facing a potential nightmare tie in the next round.

Among their five possible opponents – Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain, RB Leipzig, and Bayern Munich – Chelsea are likeliest to face Barcelona, with more than twenty-three per cent chance of that happening. Marginally behind are Juventus, who hold a twenty-one point seven per cent chance of drawing Frank Lampard’s men in the draw.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, on the other hand, are likeliest to draw Valencia, who beat Chelsea to finish top of Group H. Meanwhile, Manchester City have the highest chance of facing Atalanta, similar to title contenders Liverpool.