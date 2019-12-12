Gian Piero Gasperini lauds Atalanta belief after Champions League progression

Atalanta’s belief was praised by Gian Piero Gasperini after progressing in the Champions League.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini lauded his team’s belief after a 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk sent them into the Champions League last 16.

The Serie A side became the first team in Champions League history to reach the knockout stage after losing their first three games.

Timothy Castagne, Mario Pasalic and Robin Gosens were on the scoresheet against a 10-man Shakhtar to secure second place in Group C for Atalanta.

Gasperini was delighted with the belief Atalanta showed after their tough start.

“We believed in it – that we had a chance to make history,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

1 – #Atalanta are the first team in Champions League history to progress to the knockout stage having lost the first three round of the group. Exploit. pic.twitter.com/DbstyQVvhg — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 11, 2019

“You need to take these chances and we did it in the best possible way.”

Atalanta are sixth in Serie A this season, having finished third in 2018-19 to book their spot in the Champions League.

Gasperini was happy the club managed to prove themselves in Europe’s top club competition.

“We’re happy to have done this, for the city of Bergamo, for the fans and for Italian football,” he said.

“We did it – we showed that our style of play can be successful also in Europe.”