Zinedine Zidane jokingly suggests Real Madrid will knock Liverpool out of UCL round-of-16

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has jokingly suggested that Los Blancos will knock champions Liverpool out of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16. Zidane was in conversation with the media after Madrid’s 3-1 win over Club Brugge in their last group stage match of UCL.

Los Blancos finished second in their group behind Paris Saint-Germain and are set to be drawn against a comparatively tougher opponent in the round-of-16. Liverpool are one of the teams who could end up facing the La Liga giants in last 16 and when quizzed about the possibility, Zidane replied by jokingly claiming that Madrid will eliminate defending champions Liverpool if they play each other.

“If we play Liverpool, we will eliminate them,” the Frenchman said in a light-hearted manner. He then added: “We can’t do anything about the draw.”

The three-time UCL-winning manager then opened up on Real Madrid’s performance against Brugge. “We are happy with the victory and with the way we played,” he said.

“We had difficulty with our game since they usually play with five at the back and, today, they played with four. It took 10 or 15 minutes for the players to adjust. The second half was better in every area,” he added.