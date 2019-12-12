Jose Mourinho wants Bayern Munich rematch in Champions League

Despite Tottenham’s two losses to Bayern Munich in Group B, Jose Mourinho would welcome a rematch.

Jose Mourinho hopes Tottenham get another chance to face Bayern Munich in a “proper match” in the Champions League.

The Bundesliga giants recorded a 3-1 win over Spurs in Munich on Wednesday to wrap up a perfect campaign in Group B.

It came just over two months after Bayern thrashed Tottenham 7-2 in London, but Spurs head coach Mourinho would welcome another meeting with the German outfit.

“My wish is to [come] back and if we come back it has to be for the quarter-final or semi-final because we cannot play Bayern in the next round,” he told a news conference.

“My wish is to be back here for a proper match, a match that we would all like.”

FULL-TIME: It’s defeat in Munich in our final @ChampionsLeague group game. We finish second in Group B. #FCBayern 3-1 #THFC pic.twitter.com/H4VgqlLDtO — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 11, 2019

Mourinho, who took over at Spurs last month, said he had tried to avoid discussing the 7-2 humbling with his players.

“I tried to ignore what happened in the first match. I tried to hide it from the players,” he said.

“I didn’t show any image of that. I didn’t analyse with the players anything from that match, but it was important for us to come here and get out with a result, with the minimum of dignity.”