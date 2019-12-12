UEFA Champions League |

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s angry reaction after pitch-invader grabs Juventus star by the neck

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t one of those players who don’t entertain a fan invading the pitch for a selfie or two. However, after Juve’s 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen, the Portuguese reacted angrily to a pitch-invader after he seemingly grabbed the former Manchester United star by the neck.

Ronaldo was on the scoresheet in Juventus’s win, opening the scoring for them in the 75th minute before Gonzalo Higuain doubled their advantage in the injury time of the match. Though the 34-year-old did entertain an invader during the match, he reacted furiously to the second one, who came onto the pitch after the match.

He seemingly grabbed the collar of Ronaldo’s jersey, which forced the football star to react angrily. Here’s a video of the incident!

 

