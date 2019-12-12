Bayern confirm knee damage for Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich have confirmed the extent of the knee injury Kingsley Coman suffered in the Champions League game against Tottenham.

Kingsley Coman faces another injury lay-off after sustaining a capsule tear and pulled tendon in his left knee during Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

Coman was replaced just prior to the half-hour of the Champions League encounter at Allianz Arena after appearing to suffer a hyperextension while attempting to chase down an errant pass midweek.

The France international had earlier opened the scoring and appeared exasperated with his bad luck as he received treatment on the touchline.

Coman has a history of ankle problems and suffered lateral collateral ligament damage in his knee in 2016.

“The diagnosis of club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt late Wednesday evening revealed a capsule tear in the left knee,” read a Bayern statement.

“In addition, Coman has pulled the biceps tendon and compressed the knee joint. The knee is immobilised with a splint for some time.”

The setback places Coman in doubt for the club’s three remaining Bundesliga fixtures before the mid-season break.

Bayern went on to secure victory against a weakened Tottenham team but interim head coach Hansi Flick admitted: “His injury obviously overshadows the win.”

Team doctor Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt has confirmed a small capsular ligament tear in Kingsley #Coman‘s left knee, which will require him to wear a splint. He will be sidelined for the time being. Get well soon, King! pic.twitter.com/1nT5Q7vAA6 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 11, 2019

Thomas Muller replaced Coman in the 27th minute and restored the home side’s advantage on the stroke of half-time, Ryan Sessegnon having equalised for Spurs.

Philippe Coutinho put the seal on a perfect Group B campaign with a classy curling finish after the interval, delighting his coach.

“It’s important for him to have such a great feeling of success,” Flick said of the Brazilian, who is on loan from LaLiga champions Barcelona.

“Things went well in the first half, the second half was even better. It was important for him he scored a goal today.

“I’m happy with the way we played. We kept trying to break our opponents down, we created chances that we didn’t take, but still won 3-1, deservedly.”

The result sealed a Champions League record for Bayern, who were already assured of finishing above second-placed Spurs.

The Bavarians’ six victories and +19 goal difference cemented their status as the best group winners in the competition’s history.