Lionel Messi calls for Barcelona teammates to forget what happened in last two UCL seasons

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has called for his teammates to forget what happened in the last two seasons of the UEFA Champions League and approach the knockout stages of this season’s edition of Europe’s premier club football tournament with a fresh mind. The Catalan giants qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League after finishing atop Group F which consisted of the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague.

In the last two seasons, Barcelona gave up big first-leg advantages to get knocked out after a below-par second leg performance. In the quarterfinal of UCL 2017/18, Roma overturned a 4-1 first leg deficit to defeat Messi’s team 3-0 in the second leg and qualify for the semifinals. Subsequently, a season later, Liverpool, after going 3-0 down in the first leg, blew Barcelona away in the second by registering an emphatic 4-0 victory.

Talking about the La Liga giants’ consecutive UCL eliminations at an Adidas event, Messi said that the team needs to start from scratch this season.

“To be honest, it’s (pain of elimination) always there. But we have to start from scratch. It’s a new year, a new competition. Obviously we have to learn from mistakes, but to think of the present and the future.

“We must forget what happened last year and the year before, it would be a mistake to think of that.”