UEFA Champions League |

WATCH: Neymar gifts penalty to Edinson Cavani, fans hail the Brazilian’s gesture

Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Galatasaray 5-0 to enter the last-16 of UEFA Champions League in style. Five different PSG players were on the scoresheet in the encounter – Mauro Icardi, Pablo Sarabia, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan converted from the spot after Neymar had gifted him the penalty in the 84th minute of the game.

Here’s a video of the Brazilian giving the penalty to Cavani and his fans absolutely loved the gesture. They took to Twitter to praise Neymar!

 

Comments