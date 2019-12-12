WATCH: Neymar gifts penalty to Edinson Cavani, fans hail the Brazilian’s gesture

Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Galatasaray 5-0 to enter the last-16 of UEFA Champions League in style. Five different PSG players were on the scoresheet in the encounter – Mauro Icardi, Pablo Sarabia, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan converted from the spot after Neymar had gifted him the penalty in the 84th minute of the game.

Here’s a video of the Brazilian giving the penalty to Cavani and his fans absolutely loved the gesture. They took to Twitter to praise Neymar!

Neymar gave the penalty to Edinson Cavani 🤝 pic.twitter.com/AcIGLIQ3ka — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 11, 2019

A lovely gesture from Neymar to gift the penalty to Cavani ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/eW1pNrHXK5 — The Boondocks (@JesufemiOtii) December 11, 2019

Mbappe won a penalty from a neymar through ball, psg fans chanting cavani’s name to play the pk. Neymar gave cavani the ball to play the pk, edinson cavani sent the keeper the wrong way

Psg 5-0 galatasaray — skrrrrr (@fikky_mii) December 11, 2019

Good for Cavani’s confidence. Dope gesture by Neymar to let him cook. Solid. — 🇨🇩 (@Godfrshort) December 11, 2019

Neymar is just pure joy to watch.

On top of his amazing performance he gave his pen to cavani. What a guy😍 #PSGGAL — Sam (@TheSambaGod) December 11, 2019

Neymar doing everything to get Paris back Lmaooo RT @thefrenchwood: Neymar giving Cavani the penalty >>> pic.twitter.com/oEJms9Yurj — GUarito Chris 🤫 (@_My2Cents) December 11, 2019