Bayern Munich claim Champions League record after dominating Group B

After beating Tottenham, Bayern Munich were confirmed as the best group winners in Champions League history.

Bayern Munich set a new Champions League benchmark when they completed a perfect Group B campaign with Wednesday’s comfortable 3-1 victory over Tottenham.

Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho were on the scoresheet as the Bundesliga champions improved their points haul to a maximum 18 from six games.

Bayern finished well clear of second-placed Spurs, and the combination of points and positive goal difference – a commanding +19 – confirmed them as the best group winners in the competition’s history.

The highlight was undoubtedly the 7-2 thrashing of Tottenham in London at the start of October, a result that seemed to hasten Mauricio Pochettino’s downfall.

Bayern changed their own head coach in November, moving Niko Kovac aside, but interim boss Hansi Flick oversaw victories against Olympiacos, Red Star Belgrade and then last season’s beaten finalists to complete a highly successful group stage campaign.

Bayern and Tottenham will be both in the draw for the last 16, which takes place in Nyon on Monday.