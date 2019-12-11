Tammy Abraham would welcome Barcelona draw for Chelsea

A tough draw likely awaits Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League, but Tammy Abraham said: “We’re ready for anyone.”

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham would relish the challenge of playing a team like Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Abraham opened the scoring as Chelsea finished their Group H campaign with a 2-1 victory over Lille at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, but Valencia’s 1-0 win at Ajax meant the Blues had to settle for second place.

Frank Lampard’s side will consequently take on a team that topped their section in the first knockout round.

England international Abraham is keen to test himself somewhere new, with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barca and RB Leipzig their potential opponents in the last 16.

“This is exciting, very exciting. We’re never ones to back down from a challenge. We want to play against the best teams in the world and play in the best stadiums in the world,” said Abraham.

“No fear. We’re ready for anyone. I would love it if it is playing at the Nou Camp or somewhere I’ve never played before.”

He added: “From our first game in the competition we realised how big it was. It’s a massive achievement for us to be through to the last 16.

“And it means the world to me: it’s a dream come true to have watched the Champions League as a young kid growing up and now to be playing in it myself.

“But now it’s also about knuckling down and focusing on the Premier League until the new year.”

Chelsea sit fourth in the Premier League, five points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United and 17 adrift of leaders Liverpool.