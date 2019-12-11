Rio Ferdinand reveals the feature of Chelsea star’s game that is better than Marcus Rashford’s

Chelsea are through to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) knockout stages after a nervy 2-1 win over Lille, and one of the two goals scored by the Blues was bagged by Tammy Abraham.

After the game, BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand lauded the performance of Abraham, and even highlighted what he has that Manchester United star Marcus Rashford needs to work on.

“He’s going to score a tremendous amount of goals because what he does is he wants to be in between the sticks, he wants to be in the centre of the goals to score goals,” Ferdinand said.

Lampard says Chelsea will strengthen and condemns Fred racism

“He’s somebody who’s hungry and got a desire to score.

“It’s a very good finish, it’s clean and clinical.

“He makes it look easy, it’s not an easy finish.

“What I love about Tammy is his first instinct, his first thought is ‘get me in there, get me in there to hurt the opposition, get me in there to score goals.

“It’s the positioning, some people will tell [Marcus] Rashford to get in that position and he’ll score five, six, seven, eight goals a season more,” Ferdinand went on.

“This kid here, that’s all he wants to do, that’s an element of his game that doesn’t need working on.

“He’s scored goals at every level and he’s brought it into the first team.”