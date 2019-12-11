Liverpool proved their quality again – Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool showcased their quality during a tricky win away at Salzburg, according to Virgil van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool again proved their quality in a 2-0 win over Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Premier League leaders kept their European defence alive thanks to second-half goals from Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah, moving into the last 16 as Group E winners.

Van Dijk felt Jurgen Klopp’s side showcased their quality during a tricky away clash.

“I think it says a lot about the quality we have, first of all,” the defender told reporters.

“I think it’s tough to come here. It’s their chance of a lifetime to go through to the knockout stages.

“We knew what to expect, especially in the beginning, it was tough. They’re a very good side. They have good players, a lot of pressure on the ball, a lot of hard work, a lot of desire.

“We had to manage that and deal with it and I think we did that pretty well.”

The win extended Liverpool’s unbeaten run to 18 matches in all competitions ahead of hosting Watford on Saturday.

Liverpool hold an eight-point lead over Leicester City in the Premier League, but Van Dijk said his side were only concentrating on themselves.

“We’re going to think about ourselves, not about the rest. We are not even halfway through,” he said.

“For us now it was important to give everything [against Salzburg]. We did that, we go through to the knockout stages and then we’ll focus on Watford on the weekend, and after that we go to Qatar [for the FIFA Club World Cup].”