WATCH: Frenkie de Jong’s heartbreaking reaction after learning Ajax were knocked out of UCL

Barcelona won their final group stage encounter of the UEFA Champions League 2-1 against Inter Milan at San Siro and while the rest of the team would sleep happily after a good day at work, new signing Frenkie de Jong might not be as happy as others. Footage has emerged showing the midfielder’s reaction to seeing that former side Ajax have been knocked out of the tournament after their glorious run last season.

Ajax finished behind Valencia and Chelsea in Group H of Europe’s premier football tournament and were relegated to the UEFA Europa League as a reason. After Barcelona’s win over Inter, cameras showed De Jong reacting in disappointment after learning that his former side lost 1-0 to Valencia and lost out on a spot in the last 16 of Champions League.

Barcelona just topped the group and Frenkie de Jong was checking the scores at the end of the night at the San Siro and saw his ex-team Ajax were knocked out of the Champions League. His reaction says it all. Very sad. 😥 pic.twitter.com/RAoXbtrLjx — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) December 10, 2019

💔 Essa foi a reação de Frankie De Jong ao ver no telão do estádio que seu ex-time, o Ajax, havia sido eliminado da Champions! #CasaDaChampions pic.twitter.com/u5P2J4J75N — Esporte Interativo (@Esp_Interativo) December 11, 2019

Frenkie De Jong? A beast! Hands down 🙌 that must be heartbreaking for him 😪 https://t.co/AgPH4OjSQy — gabe_miranda (@gabemiranda15) December 11, 2019