Barcelona fans hail Ansu Fati as he becomes youngest-ever UCL goalscorer with winner vs Inter

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati became the youngest goalscorer in the history of UEFA Champions League after scoring the winner for his side in a 2-1 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro. At 17 years and 40 days, he is now the youngest-ever scorer of a UCL goal.

Barcelona fans were naturally stoked by the youngster’s performance and took to Twitter to praise him for the record.

 

