Barcelona fans hail Ansu Fati as he becomes youngest-ever UCL goalscorer with winner vs Inter

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati became the youngest goalscorer in the history of UEFA Champions League after scoring the winner for his side in a 2-1 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro. At 17 years and 40 days, he is now the youngest-ever scorer of a UCL goal.

Barcelona fans were naturally stoked by the youngster’s performance and took to Twitter to praise him for the record.

The Ansu Fati show at San Siro.pic.twitter.com/eoSoLfDjkf — BU Videos/Gifs (@BU_Videos) December 10, 2019

No Messi? No problem At 17 years and 40 days old Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati becomes the youngest Champions League goalscorer ever 😲 Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/44n6rliMT0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 10, 2019

Ansu Fati, remember the name 🌟 pic.twitter.com/d4B6XRnsEx — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2019

Ansu Fati has become the youngest player at 17 years and 40 days to score in the Champions League. To do it away to Inter makes it even more special for the @FCBarcelona youngster. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 10, 2019

Ansu Fati is the youngest player in Champions League history to score a #UCL goal at the age of 17 years and 40 days old. Barcelona’s wonderkid writes his name in the record books. 📖 pic.twitter.com/SpTHPE4XB0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 10, 2019

The moment Ansu Fati absorbed some “Vibranium” from the Youngest player to score a hat trick in El Classico to become the Youngest player to to score a UCL goal.👽 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/h2DHKJ2wFK — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) December 10, 2019

8⃣5⃣th minute – SUBBED ON

8⃣7⃣th minute – SCORES WINNER 9⃣0⃣ seconds…. That was all it took Ansu Fati to end Inter Milan’s dreams of progressing to the round of 16. SUPER SUB! pic.twitter.com/pz06VdU9BG — Barcelona Podcast 🎙️ (@theculetalk) December 10, 2019

Portuguese naira Marley was complaining lastweek that Serie A pitches are hard for strikers to score on Meanwhile, 17 year old Ansu Fati that just escaped puberty last week just scored the winning goal against Serie A league leaders in Milan. — Fela 👻 (@badniggafela) December 10, 2019

A small destroying players 3 times older than him without any fear. Don’t forget the name Ansu Fati💥💥

He’s the next big thing to happen in this game.💪💪 pic.twitter.com/e7ZKol9aSW — Barca Addict❤️💙 (@toller_1) December 10, 2019

Carles Perez! 🚀

Ansu Fati! 🚀 La Masia to the world! pic.twitter.com/MJsiziTke6 — Barcelona Podcast 🎙️ (@theculetalk) December 10, 2019

First goal in UEFA Champions League, this guy is the breakthrough of the season

Ansu Fati

⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/2NIU5CNOhP — Anderson Zavala (@Anderso82892461) December 11, 2019