Manchester United star trolls Romelu Lukaku after Inter drop to UEFA Europa League following 2-1 defeat vs Barcelona

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has trolled former teammate and Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku after the Serie A side dropped to the UEFA Europa League following 2-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League at San Siro. Inter join the likes of United and Arsenal in the UEL.

The Belgian striker had left the Manchester-based Premier League giants in the summer for Antonio Conte’s Inter in a deal believed to be worth around €65 million. He has been an instant hit at the Serie A club, scoring 12 goals in his first 20 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Lukaku was on the scoresheet against Barcelona as well. He scored the equaliser for Conte’s side after Carles Perez had sent the La Liga giants ahead with a strike in the 23rd minute. However, the former Manchester United star’s goal wasn’t enough as Ansu Fati scored the winner for Barcelona to become the youngest-ever UCL goalscorer.

The defeat ensured Inter finished third in the group behind Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund and thus will now play in the round of 32 of the Europa League. Soon after Inter’s fate was sealed, United left-back Luke Shaw took to Twitter to troll his former teammate for joining them in the Europa League.