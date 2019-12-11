Barcelona star Ansu Fati becomes Champions League’s youngest goalscorer

Already the youngest LaLiga goalscorer in Barcelona’s storied history, teenage forward Ansu Fati has grabbed another record.

Ansu Fati has become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League.

The Barcelona forward hit a late winner against Inter on Tuesday as the Serie A side were knocked out of the tournament.

Fati, aged 17 years and 40 days, beat Samir Handanovic with a precise drive to grab yet another record.

He was already the youngest LaLiga goalscorer for Barca and the club’s youngest player to feature in the Champions League.

17y 40d – Ansu Fati has become the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history, scoring for Barcelona tonight aged just 17 years and 40 days.

Earlier this month, Barca rewarded Fati with a new contract that runs until June 2022, increasing his release clause from €100million to €170m.

When Fati signs full-time professional terms the release clause will rise again, standing at a whopping €400m.