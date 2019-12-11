Liverpool 2-0 Red Bull Salzburg: 5 talking points as Reds survive scare to reach UCL knockout phase

Goals from Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah along with an inspired performance by Alisson took Liverpool through to the next round of the UEFA Champions League. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

1. Salzburg start at 100 miles an hour

Liverpool were knocked right off their feet in Austria as the home team started at full throttle. The Reds struggled to get a foothold in the game early on as Salzburg pinned them back and pressed high.

Virgil van Dijk and co were caught out a couple of times and it was only after 20 minutes or so that Klopp’s side finally regained composure – lucky enough not to have conceded a goal in that spell.

2. Young Haaland has a lot to learn

Having scored against Liverpool already this season, much was expected from the striker in a do-or-die fixture for his team. His lack of experience came to the fore, however, as the big guns ultimately prevailed.

Haaland showed good hold-up play during Salzburg’s initial dominant spell but faltered like his team when the going got tough. Throwing a water bottle in a fit of anger at Salah’s goal showed what the game meant to him but he won’t be happy when he realizes that it was his best bit of action all night.

3. Salah seals the game – after missing 4

Fans will remember the game for Salah’s fabulous finish from the most acute of angles – but it could very well have been a different story for the Egyptian. The forward missed as many as four clear-cut chances in the game, all at 0-0 and had Salzburg made more of their chances, they could have been out of the competition by the end of the game. Fine margins.

4. Salzburg impressive but miss golden opportunity

Salzburg know it would’ve felt a lot better had they been soundly beaten. Knowing they had the champions with their backs to the wall for 45 minutes will make this feel like a missed opportunity rather than a deserved exit.

The young team fought back valiantly only to lose 4-3 at Anfield and it was a similar story at home. For all their desire – Salzburg drop down empty handed to the Europa League final 32.

5. Alisson saves Liverpool once again

The champions will have vivid memories of last season when Alisson’s late save to deny Napoli a draw in their final group game saw them go through to the knockouts. The Brazilian gave the Liverpool faithful a serious case of deja vu when he pulled off a fantastic double save in the first half to deny Salzburg the opener.

The Austrians faded slowly from then on and Liverpool scored in the second half to go through. Much like last year, Jurgen Klopp has his keeper to thank for keeping his team in it!