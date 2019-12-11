Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Serge Aurier join Harry Kane in sitting out Tottenham Hotspurs’ Bayern Munich trip

With Tottenham guaranteed to finish behind Bayern Munich, Jose Mourinho has opted to rest Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen

Tottenham have rested Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen and Serge Aurier for their Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho announced after the 5-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday that star striker Kane would not be making the trip to the Allianz Arena for a dead rubber in Group B.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Alli, Vertonghen and Aurier will also remain in the United Kingdom ahead of a trip to Wolves on Sunday.

Troy Parrott is reportedly set to lead the line in Munich for Tottenham, who are guaranteed to finish second behind leaders Bayern.

Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, Erik Lamela, Tanguy Ndombele, Michel Vorm and Harry Winks are still sidelined.