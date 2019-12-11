Manchester City defender John Stones misses Zagreb trip

Sergio Aguero, David Silva and John Stones are all absent from the Manchester City squad to take on Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday

John Stones was omitted from the Manchester City squad to face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday after he was injured during the Manchester derby.

Stones limped off in the second half of Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United, which dealt another blow to City’s fading hopes of winning a third straight Premier League crown.

The England defender missed training on Tuesday and was subsequently left out of the group for the trip to Croatia’s capital, with David Silva and Sergio Aguero also missing out alongside long-term absentees Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte.

Pep Guardiola’s side are boosted by the presence of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who returns from two months out with a knee injury to add to City’s options at their problem left-back position.

Who’s on the plane to Croatia this afternoon? Our #UCL travelling squad is confirmed… #ManCity pic.twitter.com/l40ePFeCz5 — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 10, 2019

City, already through as winners of Group C, have included teenage defenders Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis in their squad.

Guardiola, who led Barcelona to two Champions League triumphs as coach, is seeking his first European title with the English club.