According to reports, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has set his sights on designing a new footballing tournament specifically meant only for the top footballing teams of Europe.

It is New York Times who claims that Perez has already held talks with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and officials from some of Europe’s elite clubs to share his ideas for a different kind of footballing competition to be held in future.

It has already been rumoured for quite some time, that the UEFA Champions League could face a complete overhaul, and that from 2024 it will have 32 teams in four groups of eight, instead of the current structure that sees 32 teams in eight groups of four.

Meanwhile, New York Times reports that Perez is keen on setting up a separate competition only for the world’s most elite and richest clubs, and as a result, the Champions League could even get scrapped.

The English news agency further adds that according to sources close to the Real Madrid President, he wants a division of 20 teams, mainly made up of Europe’s five biggest leagues- the English, Spanish, Italian, German and French top tiers.

This further means that the likes of clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United could leave the Premier League to take part in the competition, and from Spain, it would be Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid who would follow suit.

According to projections, the clubs who do so would likely double their yearly revenues, which makes it all the more profitable for them as well.

However, it remains to be seen if Peres’ proposal would be allowed by FIFA and UEFA, and as of right now, the chances of that happening are extremely unlikely.