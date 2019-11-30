It has been revealed that Lionel Messi had rightly predicted that Barcelona would be defeated and eliminated out of the 2018-19 Champions League by Liverpool, despite leading 3-0 against the Premier League giants at the end of the first leg.

This is according to Marca, who reports via GiveMeSport that Barcelona are releasing a documentary titled “Matchday”, featuring behind-the-scenes glimpses from key matches during their campaign in Spain and Europe last season.

And according to Marca, one of the episodes of the documentary, titled “The eighteen-day storm”, explores that fateful night at Anfield in 2019 May.

As mentioned earlier, Barcelona had won by a 3-0 margin against Liverpool in the first leg of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League semifinals, and they already had one foot on the finish line ahead of the final.

We all know what happened later, in the second leg – in case you missed it, the Reds won 4-0 and advanced to the UCL final on an aggregate score of 4-3.

Well, it now seems that Messi may have foreseen the future, as a recently-released clip from the documentary shows him walking around the dressing room, addressing players.

“Come on guys, remember Rome was our fault, nobody else’s, don’t let the same thing happen,” he was quoted as saying, by Mirror.

“That was our fault, we can’t miss this opportunity.”

“If we do it right, we’re there [in the final].”

“Come on guys, let’s take that one little step.”

Reports have since suggested that Messi took the defeat very badly. After having last won the title in 2014-15, the Barcelona talisman continues to chase another UCL crown to this date.