Leonardo Bonucci eager to avoid Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham in Champions League

Juventus have secured top spot in Champions League Group D and Leonardo Bonucci is hopeful his side will not draw Tottenham in the last 16.

Tottenham are the team to avoid in the knockout stages of the Champions League because of the Jose Mourinho factor, according to Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Mourinho has won both matches since replacing Mauricio Pochettino as head coach, including a 4-2 victory over Olympiacos on Tuesday that secured a place in the last 16 of UEFA’s flagship club competition.

Tottenham cannot finish above Bayern Munich in Group B, while Juventus are assured of top spot in Group D with one round of fixtures still to play.

The two teams could therefore meet in the next round, but Bonucci would prefer not to play the London club.

“If I have to choose who to avoid, I would say Mourinho’s Tottenham,” he told reporters. “In some games he can give them a little extra.

“But many things can change between now and February.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in Juve’s starting line-up for Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid after missing last weekend’s league victory at Atalanta due to a knee complaint.

The Portugal international reacted angrily to being substituted two games in a row earlier this month, but Bonucci insisted there are no issues behind the scenes.

“We talked about it,” Bonucci said. “The important thing is that when somebody isn’t playing at their best, someone else steps up.

“We have more than one player that is ready to do that.

“Ronaldo is part of a group that will be competitive until the end. The goal is to remain competitive until March and beyond.”