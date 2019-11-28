Carlo Ancelotti reveals how clubs can control Liverpool after positive UCL result

Liverpool were unable to find enough for a victory against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Wednesday night, and in the aftermath, Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed his recipe for success.

The 60-year-old spoke about how teams can make Liverpool “controllable” after his side was able to ward off attacks from arguably the best front three in Europe at the moment in Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberton Firmino.

“We changed the players, but not the basic structure of the team,” Ancelotti revealed to Sky Sports Italia.

“Di Lorenzo played wide on the left when we had the ball, then got back to help the midfield in a 4-4-2 when defending.

“Liverpool have enormous quality, but they become more controllable when they are forced to play within reduced spaces.”

The result means that Liverpool continue to remain top of Group E but are only point ahead of Napoli who have nine points so far.

A win for Red Bull Salzburg in the other Group E game against Genk means that they have seven points and are well in contention to qualify for the knockout stages of the continental competition as one of the best two sides from the group.