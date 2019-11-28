Juventus star reveals extent of injury to Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus beat Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage on Wednesday night thanks to a blinder from Paulo Dybala, but there seemed to be some concern over a couple of injuries.

Miralem Pjanic has now shed some light on a possible muscle injury to himself, and revealed the extent of what happened to Cristiano Ronaldo too.

“I am doing well, I had some muscle problems after Lecce but now I’m ok,” Pjanic revealed to the Corriere Torino newspaper.

“The same goes for Cristiano Ronaldo. He had some niggling pain in his knee, but he is the most important player we have. He’s demonstrated in recent times that he’s still number one and we don’t worry about him.

“We wanted to top the group. Now that we have, we will see who we draw in the next round, whoever it will be, we will prepare for it.

“Juventus are the only side in all of Europe who haven’t lost a single competitive game, and we won almost all of them. We want to win this trophy.”

Ronaldo and Pjanic both started the UCL game against Atletico Madrid and are arguably two of the most important players in the Bianconeri side this season, so keeping them fit is imperative if Maurizio Sarri’s men want to win big trophies this campaign.