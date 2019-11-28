Mats Hummels picks greatest player ever between Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi ahead of Ballon d’Or 2019

Mats Hummels knows a thing or two about playing around brilliant players, and he believes that Lionel Messi is the greatest he has ever come across with a ball at his feet.

Borussia Dortmund were beaten 3-1 by Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Wednesday night, and in the aftermath, Hummels had nothing but praise for Messi.

“In top form, Messi is the best footballer I have ever seen – period,” Hummels said after the match.

“We were not good enough to beat Barcelona today. We only created three or four real chances.

“It was not a bad game, but not a very good one. Barcelona were excellent though. Messi is always dangerous, of course.

“We had a really bad spell after that first goal, with my bad pass that led to their second goal.”

The Ballon d’Or 2019 awards are closing in, and among the nominees are Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and it is widely believed that the winner could be one of these three players.

With high praise coming from World Cup winners such as Hummels, one can believe that perhaps a sixth Ballon d’Or crown might be on the horizon for Argentina’s new favourite son.