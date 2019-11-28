How Liverpool could still miss out on UEFA Champions League knockout stages

The job’s not done yet for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League winners, as Liverpool await the results of matchday 6 of the competition to learn if they have qualified for the next round. Things could get extremely complicated between the three sides in contention and we try to break down all the possible scenarios.

A Dejan Lovren header saved the current Champions League holders from embarrassment, as they missed out on the opportunity to qualify for the knockout stages. The Reds must now weave through a complicated collection of permutations and combinations, which could come into play especially if they lose to RB Salzburg on the final matchday.

Unfavourable results for Liverpool and Napoli, meanwhile, could see further chaos ensued, with three teams then being classified on a head-to-head basis.

Here are the possible scenarios awaiting Liverpool in matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League –

1. Liverpool were almost handed a huge shock by RB Salzburg on matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League when the Austrian side came back from three down to level the match. Although the Reds won that match by four-three in the end, Salzburg did walk away with a considerable away goal advantage. That could come into play on matchday 6, especially if the home side beat the current champions by the difference of one goal. A one-nil, two-one, or three-two defeat for Jurgen Klopp’s men, and a win for Napoli against Genk, would knock them out of the competition based on away goals.

2. If the 2018/19 Champions League winners lose by more than one goal against RB Salzburg, and Napoli beat Genk, they will slip to the third position in their group. They will thus be relegated to the UEFA Europa League.

3. If Jurgen Klopp’s men lose to Salzburg by a scoreline of four-three, the two teams will have an identical record after the final matchday. Thus their progress or elimination will depend upon disciplinary record. This condition only comes into play if Napoli win against Genk.

4. If Liverpool lose to RB Salzburg and Napoli draw against Genk, the three teams will be tied on ten points. Therefore, qualification will then depend upon a subset of the three teams, where results only between them will be considered. In such a case, Liverpool will finish bottom of the table, owing to their inferior goal difference and will be knocked out of the competition.

5. If the Merseysiders lose to the Austrian outfit, but Napoli also lose to Genk, then both Salzburg and Liverpool will move on to the knockout stages. A win by a two-goal margin or a one-goal margin up until a three-two scoreline would see the Austrian side finish as group winners.

6. If Klopp’s men manage to secure at least a draw, or more, they will qualify for the knockout stages despite the result of the other match. Napoli, too, will progress even if they lose against Genk. A win for the Reds would see them claim top spot.