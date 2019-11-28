How Chelsea could still miss out on UEFA Champions League knockout stages

Frank Lampard earmarked Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League group stage tie against Valencia as a ‘must not lose’ game. The team did its part, as it escaped with a draw from the Mestalla Stadium. Their progress to the next round now rests in their hands as a slip up could see them relegated to the UEFA Europa League.

A two-two draw against Valencia away from home meant that Group H would now be decided on the final matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Chelsea had Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic to thank for the goals, as the pair scored between the two Los Che strikes. Keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saved a penalty in the second half to keep their knockout stage bid alive.

Lampard’s men missed out on the chance to qualify for the next stage of the competition on matchday 5 itself. Going into the final day, the odds are in favour of the Blues. They will move forward to the knockout stage of the competition in four of the six available scenarios. However, they will win the group in only one of those situations.

Here are the possible scenarios awaiting Chelsea in matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League –

1. If the Blues lose their final match at home to Lille, they will be knocked out of the competition, regardless of the result of the other tie. Valencia and Ajax will move on to the next round, with the former having a better head-to-head record while the latter registering a better point total.

2. If Chelsea draw their final group match against Lille and Valencia draw their match against Ajax, the Londoners will be eliminated from the competition due to their worse head-to-head record against Los Che (1 L, 1 D).

3. If Frank Lampard’s men draw their final match against Lille and Valencia lose to Ajax away from home, Chelsea will move on to the next round as the group runners-up.

4. If the Blues beat Lille at home and Valencia lose to Ajax at the Johan Cryuff Arena then they, along with Ajax, will move on to the Champions League knockout stages. The Stamford Bridge-based outfit could potentially face a tough draw in the round of sixteen in this case, as they will finish second in the group.

5. If Chelsea beat Lille and Valencia beat Ajax, then the two victors will qualify for the round of sixteen. Both teams will finish with the same points total, which means that Lampard’s men will be relegated to the second spot in the group table, thanks to Los Che’s better head-to-head record.

6. If the London outfit beats Lille and Valencia draw away to Ajax, they will move forward to the next stage along with the Dutch side, albeit as the group winners. Both sides will finish with the same points but the Blues will have the advantage courtesy of a better head-to-head record (1 W, 1D).