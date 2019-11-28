﻿Lionel Messi was ‘simply incredible’, says Lucien Favre

Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre labelled Lionel Messi “simply incredible” in his side’s loss to Barcelona.

Lionel Messi was “simply incredible” for Barcelona in their 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, according to Lucien Favre.

Messi scored and provided two assists as Barca secured top spot in Group F in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Making his 700th appearance for the LaLiga giants, Messi broke a Champions League record by scoring against a 34th different team.

Favre, who is under pressure at the helm of Dortmund, was mesmerised by the star’s performance.

“He played as a false nine and was simply incredible,” he told a news conference.

“He waits really well for the ball and moves very well between the lines. And when he gets the ball, it gets pretty complicated.

A NEW RECORD for Leo #Messi

against different teams!

The MOST EVER in the UEFA @ChampionsLeague! pic.twitter.com/PeC7oMV3bD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2019

“You have to commit a foul in order to stop him. Otherwise it’s very, very difficult.

“He is speeding up so fast, his dribbling is so good and then his final pass is also very dangerous.”

Dortmund are third in the group, level on points with second-placed Inter, and host Slavia Prague on the final matchday on December 10.