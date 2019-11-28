Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul’s record with UCL goal against 34th different team

Lionel Messi broke the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid legend Raul of scoring against 33 different teams in the UEFA Champions League with his goal against Borussia Dortmund in Barcelona’s 3-1 win over the German giants. Dortmund became the 34th different team which Messi scored against in the UCL.

The Barcelona talisman put up a flawless performance against Dortmund and after Luis Suarez had given the Catalan side a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute, Messi doubled it four minutes later. He then turned provider for Antoine Griezmann who scored Barcelona’s third in the 67th minute.

Though Jadon Sancho got a consolation goal for Dortmund in the 77th minute, the match was all about Leo Messi, who continues breaking records for fun.

⭐ A NEW RECORD for Leo #Messi ⭐

⚽ against 3️⃣4️⃣ different teams!

🔥The MOST EVER in the UEFA @ChampionsLeague!🔥 pic.twitter.com/PeC7oMV3bD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2019

Leo Messi has now scored against 34 different opponents in the UCL… No one has scored against more 😱 Another day, another record 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6z0zaWYqQj — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) November 27, 2019

Lionel Messi just dropped a 10/10 performance against Dortmund: – 1 goal

– 2 assists

– 10 dribbles completed

– 87 touches

– 4 key passes

– 2 big chances created Man of the Match. What a don. pic.twitter.com/veNw3iKcM4 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) November 27, 2019