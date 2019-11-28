UEFA Champions League |

Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul’s record with UCL goal against 34th different team

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: the best player on Football Manager 2020 revealed

Lionel Messi broke the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid legend Raul of scoring against 33 different teams in the UEFA Champions League with his goal against Borussia Dortmund in Barcelona’s 3-1 win over the German giants. Dortmund became the 34th different team which Messi scored against in the UCL.

The Barcelona talisman put up a flawless performance against Dortmund and after Luis Suarez had given the Catalan side a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute, Messi doubled it four minutes later. He then turned provider for Antoine Griezmann who scored Barcelona’s third in the 67th minute.

Though Jadon Sancho got a consolation goal for Dortmund in the 77th minute, the match was all about Leo Messi, who continues breaking records for fun.

 

Comments