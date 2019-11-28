UEFA Champions League |

Napoli fans arrested amid violent disorder around Champions League tie at Liverpool

Anfield, home of Liverpool

Merseyside Police confirmed five Napoli fans were arrested amid disorder outside Anfield ahead of a Champions League game at Liverpool.

Five Napoli fans were arrested amid disorder outside Anfield ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League game against Liverpool, Merseyside Police confirmed.

A statement from the force said three Napoli supporters were arrested for violent disorder and another for affray, with a fifth arrested for breach of the peace at the turnstiles on Anfield Road.

Earlier in the day, Merseyside Police said a number of flags attached to flag poles were confiscated from supporters following reports fans had been seen carrying golf clubs.

“No golf clubs have been found,” said a statement from the force posted to social media.

Last year, Liverpool fan Sean Cox was hospitalised after he was stabbed amid disorder outside Anfield ahead of a Champions League tie against Roma.

Simone Mastrelli pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three and a half years after Cox sustained serious head injuries in the attack.

Comments