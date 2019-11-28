Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele off injured against old club Borussia Dortmund

Antoine Griezmann was called into early action for Barcelona against Borussia Dortmund as Ousmane Dembele limped off
Ousmane Dembele limped off for Barcelona in the first half of a Champions League clash against his old club Borussia Dortmund.
Dembele was surprisingly handed a place in the team at the expense of Antoine Griezmann but only managed 25 minutes of the Group F clash at Camp Nou.
The France forward appeared to hurt his right leg in an innocuous challenge with a Dortmund defender and had to be taken off by coach Ernesto Valverde.
Barca later confirmed Dembele had suffered a thigh injury but will require tests to assess the extent of the problem.
Griezmann was introduced for Dembele with Barca soon opening the scoring through Luis Suarez.
Barca will secure qualification for the next round if they beat the out of form Bundesliga side.