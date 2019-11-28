Lionel Messi to make 700th appearance as Ousmane Dembele is preferred to Antoine Griezmann

Ivan Rakitic will make only his second start of the season when Barcelona host Borussia Dortmund on a landmark night for Lionel Messi.

Antoine Griezmann dropped to the bench as Lionel Messi was selected for a 700th Barcelona appearance in Wednesday’s Champions League Group F encounter with Borussia Dortmund.

Griezmann’s fellow France international and ex-Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele will start on the left of Ernesto Valverde’s front three alongside Messi and Luis Suarez.

Ivan Rakitic comes into the midfield for only his second start of the campaign, with Arthur joining Griezmann among the replacements.

Barca are top of the group on eight points – one ahead of Dortmund, who are in turn three points better off than Inter in third with two matches remaining.

The XI for #BarçaBVB! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2019

Lucien Favre’s men have struggled domestically of late, forced to come from 3-0 down to claim a 3-3 Bundesliga draw against struggling Paderborn last Friday.

England winger Jadon Sancho scored to launch the fightback but begins on the bench at Camp Nou.