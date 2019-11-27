A video of Eden Hazard nutmegging the referee has gone viral, following his heroics with the Real Madrid side against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

In case you missed it, the former Chelsea attacker showed signs of returning to his best during Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with PSG. He seized every opportunity to run at the PSG defence – and the nutmeg was executed during the build-up to Los Blancos‘ opening goal scored by Karim Benzema in the 17th minute.

Watch the video of Hazard’s nutmeg right below:

Hazard atraviesa 3 jugadores del PSG, Nutmeg, el árbitro y luego acumula para el primer gol pic.twitter.com/mYKpyxkEVw — Madridismo (@Informadridista) November 27, 2019

This man really nutmegged the referee while at it 💀pic.twitter.com/a27AoI10Z2 — Mod (@CFCMod_) November 26, 2019

As you can see, the 28-year-old dribbled past several defenders before kicking the ball between the legs of referee Artur Dias, while laying off a pass for a teammate.

Karim Benzema eventually converted his chance to make it 1-0, but some of the credit should definitely go to Hazard for his cheeky piece of skill.

Benzema scored once again in the 79th minute, but Real Madrid conceded two late goals from PSG and the scoresheet read 2-2 at the end of full-time.

“I liked everything, completely, and everyone. We stayed with the game we played and we kept growing. The players deserved to win,” Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said after the game.

“It has been a display of a great game, not only for us, but they have also played very well.”