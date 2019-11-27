Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on another all-time record in the Champions League, as on Tuesday he became the second-highest in terms of UCL appearances during the game against Atletico Madrid.

The Juventus-Atletico Madrid was Ronaldo’s 175th appearance in the Champions League, and it ensured that he has moved above Italy and ​AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini in the list of all-time appearances in Europe’s top footballing competitions.

⚪️⚫️ New record for Cristiano Ronaldo! Only one player in history has made more UEFA club appearances👏 1⃣7⃣5⃣ @Cristiano

1⃣7⃣4⃣ Paolo Maldini

1⃣7⃣3⃣ Xavi Hernández#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 26, 2019

The 34-year-old made his first appearance in the European club competition 17 years ago, while he was still playing for Sporting Lisbon as a 17-year-old.

So far, he has made 101 UCL appearances with Real Madrid, 52 with Manchester United and 14 with Juventus. The remaining eight appearances are in qualifying campaigns and cup competitions.

All-time UEFA club competition appearances

188: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

175: Cristiano Ronaldo (Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

174: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

173: Xavi Hernandez (Barcelona)

171: Pepe Reina (Barcelona, Villarreal, Liverpool, Napoli, Bayern Munich, AC Milan)

Maldini still holds the record for most UCL appearances with a single club (AC Milan – 174 matches), with Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez just behind him with 173 appearances.

After Juventus’ 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, their next game is in the Serie A this weekend, against 14th-placed Sassuolo.