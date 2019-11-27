Reports: What Marcelo told Neymar about Kylian Mbappe in tunnel before Real Madrid vs PSG

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) clashed in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage at at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night, and it was certainly an entertaining game. The match ended 2-2 but an incident from the tunnel before the sides stepped onto the pitch has made heads turn.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Real Madrid defender Marcelo had a chat with his compatriot Neymar Jr of PSG before the opening whistle blew, and the two seemed to be joking about something.

The report now says that Marcelo told Neymar – “You play better than Mbappe”, in reference to Kylian Mbappe starting the match against Madrid and Neymar being left on the bench.

“You play better than [Kylian] Mbappe,” Marcelo said to Neymar, as was captured by Movistar’s cameras. pic.twitter.com/7ZNrcu0il8 — TrueMadridista (@TrueRealMadrid1) November 27, 2019

The decision not to play Neymar was likely not because of the Brazilian’s lack of ability in comparison with Mbappe, but probably because PSG boss Thomas Tuchel felt the superstar forward wasn’t quite ready to play 90 minutes yet.

Neymar has struggled with injury problems throughout 2019, and was brought on as a second half substitute at the Bernabeu, instantly showing the Parisians what they missed in the first half.