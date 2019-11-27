UEFA Champions League |

WATCH: Keylor Navas receives standing ovation at Santiago Bernabeu after Real Madrid vs PSG

Keylor Navas returned to the Santiago Bernabeu, this time in a Paris Saint-Germain jersey as Los Blancos faced the French champions in a UEFA Champions League group stage encounter. The Costa Rican made as many as 11 saves to keep his side in the game and eventually helped them salvage two points as PSG came back from 2-0 down to finish on level terms.

After the match, the former Real Madrid shot-stopper was given a standing ovation by fans in the Santiago Bernabeu. Navas, who left Madrid for PSG in the summer transfer window earlier this year, acknowledged the fans’ gesture and thanked them for the reception. He was reportedly the last player to go off the pitch after full-time.

“I was uncertain about my return and the fans showed me so much love, the same [love] that they showed me when I was here. I thank them from the bottom of my heart. I experienced incredible moments with them and they’ll stay with me [forever],” he said after the encounter.

Here’s the video of the PSG shot-stopper receiving an ovation at the Bernabeu.

 

