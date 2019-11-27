WATCH: Keylor Navas receives standing ovation at Santiago Bernabeu after Real Madrid vs PSG

Keylor Navas returned to the Santiago Bernabeu, this time in a Paris Saint-Germain jersey as Los Blancos faced the French champions in a UEFA Champions League group stage encounter. The Costa Rican made as many as 11 saves to keep his side in the game and eventually helped them salvage two points as PSG came back from 2-0 down to finish on level terms.

After the match, the former Real Madrid shot-stopper was given a standing ovation by fans in the Santiago Bernabeu. Navas, who left Madrid for PSG in the summer transfer window earlier this year, acknowledged the fans’ gesture and thanked them for the reception. He was reportedly the last player to go off the pitch after full-time.

“I was uncertain about my return and the fans showed me so much love, the same [love] that they showed me when I was here. I thank them from the bottom of my heart. I experienced incredible moments with them and they’ll stay with me [forever],” he said after the encounter.

Here’s the video of the PSG shot-stopper receiving an ovation at the Bernabeu.

Keylor Navas was the last player to get out of the grass at the Santiago Bernabeu after the match. He was saying goodbye to Madrid fans and the fans greeted him.🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/YNjeBxskaw — 𝑨𝒃𝒅𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒉 𝑴.⓫ (@abdallah_rm11) November 26, 2019

The moment of Keylor Navas saying goodbye to Real Madrid fans. pic.twitter.com/1BlzU7rd1t — 𝑨𝒃𝒅𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒉 𝑴.⓫ (@abdallah_rm11) November 26, 2019

Irrespective of the last 10 minutes of the match, PSG stayed in this match because of one man – Keylor Navas. He made 10 saves. pic.twitter.com/zWx8PCXmvn — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) November 26, 2019