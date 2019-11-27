Fan starts petition for Liverpool star Sadio Mane to win Ballon d’Or 2019

The Ballon d’Or 2019 ceremony is almost upon us with the gala scheduled for 2nd December to be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. France Football gives out the prestigious award annually in recognition of the best football player of the calendar year and this year, the race is between Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi.

Multiple reports around the world and especially from Spain have claimed that Messi is set to win his sixth Ballo d’Or title and that the Argentine has been informed of the same as well. However, Liverpool fans can’t actually come to terms with the reports and one of them has started a petition for Sadio Mane to lift the prestigious trophy come 2nd December.

The Senegalese was in fine form last season as he helped the Reds to the UEFA Champions League trophy and led them on a wild chase of the Premier League title, which they missed by one point as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City managed to defend it. While Mane scored 22 goals in the league, he chipped in with four goals and three assists in UCL, which makes his claim fairly strong.

Whether or not Mane manages to become the first African after George Weah to win the Ballon d’Or remains to be seen.