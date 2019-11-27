PSG director gives final verdict on Kylian Mbappe transfer as Real Madrid close in

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has given the final verdict on Kylian Mbappe’s transfer situation as Real Madrid step up their pursuit of the highly-rated Frenchman. Mbappe was on the scoresheet as PSG managed to salvage a point after going 2-0 down vs Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had claimed that he was already in love with Mbappe before the UEFA Champions League encounter between the two sides which sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

“You know that I’ve known him for a long time,” Zidane told the press when quizzed about the PSG forward. “I’m already in love with him as a person first, because he came here a long time ago for a trial. He’s the rival now, so I can’t say any more.”

After the encounter which saw Mbappe score PSG’s first goal of the comeback, Leonardo claimed that the 20-year-old is not going anywhere and will stay with the Ligue 1 giants ‘100%’. He went on to add that contract talks with Mbappe are advancing as well, albeit slowly.

“Mbappe will stay here, 100 per cent. He is a PSG player. The rest is the rest,” Leonardo told RMC.

“We will see. We are advancing, advancing slowly but we are advancing,” he added when asked about a contract extension for Mbappe.