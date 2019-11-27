UEFA Champions League |

Fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Paulo Dybala’s incredible free-kick gives Juventus win over Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo started for Juventus in their 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League but failed to affect the proceedings as much as he would have wanted to. Moreover, Paulo Dybala scored from an incredible free-kick to beat arguably world’s best goalkeeper in Jan Oblak from a tight angle, which has left the fans wondering whether Ronaldo is nearing his end.

And while some were left worried, some didn’t take much time in trolling the Portuguese for his performance in the UCL encounter.

 

 

