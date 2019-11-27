Fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Paulo Dybala’s incredible free-kick gives Juventus win over Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo started for Juventus in their 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League but failed to affect the proceedings as much as he would have wanted to. Moreover, Paulo Dybala scored from an incredible free-kick to beat arguably world’s best goalkeeper in Jan Oblak from a tight angle, which has left the fans wondering whether Ronaldo is nearing his end.

And while some were left worried, some didn’t take much time in trolling the Portuguese for his performance in the UCL encounter.

When Ronaldo finally lets someone else take a freekick #Dybala pic.twitter.com/gWLRDKsq5h — Arlton Gilbert (@Wayne10Gilbert) November 26, 2019

Ronaldo left the shadows of Messi 🐐 🐐 🐐, And went into the shadows of Dybala (who is a Messi’s boy). pic.twitter.com/yCMfRtiVj5 — Barca Principal (@TheGeniusJaj) November 26, 2019

Dybala single handling winning games for Juve whilst Ronaldo goes to missing? Could never be Messi. #JUVATM pic.twitter.com/U9dvUj6IMU — GoldenBoyTerry (@IlPhenomeno_) November 26, 2019

This headband juju can’t save Ronaldo now😂😂😂 DYBALA is the most important player in Juventus, you hate to see it😉😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/PnzXytFuOL — Slim_Pet (@osheypet) November 26, 2019

First Time Ronaldo let Dybala play a Freekick, he scores.

If Ron had insisted, the game would still be leveled and a poor fan in the stands would be badly injured. It’s the little things, the little things. — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) November 26, 2019

After escaping from the shadow of Argentines #10 in Spain Ronaldo is once again in the shadow of an Argentine #10 — Gabs 🇦🇹🇦🇷 (@gabsique95) November 26, 2019

Ronaldo still in the shadow of an Argentine…you hate to see it… Uhnm I actually love to see it🤪 — Arizona (@_MzJayde) November 26, 2019

CL direct free-kicks since the start of last season Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 taken / 0 goals

Paulo Dybala: 2 taken / 1 goal

Makes u think: very / much so — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) November 26, 2019

I just saw Dybala’s free kick

Awurade goal nie! I repeat, Dybala is the most important player at Juve now. Ronaldo fans hate to see this! — Kelewele Joint 😋 (@Ankamagyimi) November 26, 2019

Lol Ronaldo is so washed it’s actually a pity watching him. — Barca Class Captain. (@LawrenceEbi) November 26, 2019