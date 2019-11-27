WATCH: Jose Mourinho thanks Tottenham Hotspur ball boy after his quick-thinking results in goal

Jose Mourinho’s time at Tottenham Hotspur has started on a positive note with two wins from as many encounters. After getting the better of West Ham United in the Premier League, the Portuguese led the team in his first UEFA Champions League match as a Spurs manager and came out victorious against Olympiacos.

Tottenham initially went 2-0 down against Olympiacos at home but they kept on piling the pressure and sent in four goals past the Greek side ultimately. Dele Alli scored their first goal on the stroke of half time before captain Harry Kane’s strike put them on level terms. Serge Aurier scored to give them the lead before Kane added another to his tally.

It was for the Spurs’ equaliser that a Tottenham ball boy’s quick-thinking worked. A quick throw-in saw Lucas Moura cut back the ball into the box for Kane, who slotted it in without any discomfort. Mourinho was seen approaching the ball boy and thanking him for his quick-thinking as Tottenham came back from 2-0 down to win the match 4-2.

Here’s the video of the goal and Mourinho’s gesture.