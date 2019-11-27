Zinedine Zidane worried about Eden Hazard’s ankle injury

Eden Hazard’s ankle injury is a concern for Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

Zinedine Zidane admitted he was worried about Eden Hazard’s ankle injury suffered in Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

Hazard was substituted in the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Madrid gave up a 2-0 lead in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Zidane, whose team are guaranteed to finish second in Group A, is concerned about the injury blow.

“Yes, it’s a worry,” the Madrid coach told Movistar.

At his news conference, Zidane added: “It is more than a simple blow, but I hope it is less. I can’t say right now.

“They have now gone to do tests and we will see.”

A brace from Karim Benzema had put Madrid on track for victory with just 11 minutes remaining.

However, Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia scored in the space of two minutes to earn PSG a draw.

While unhappy with the result, Zidane said the performance from Madrid was pleasing.

“It has been a great match of the team. We keep growing. You have to be happy with the game,” he said.

“Then with the result you cannot be happy but nothing happens. You have to be happy with what we did for 80 or 85 minutes.”