I’m addicted to scoring! – Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski revels in four-goal haul

Robert Lewandowski claimed to be addicted to scoring goals after he led Bayern Munich to a 6-0 rout over Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

Lewandowski was at his awe-inspiring best on Tuesday as he scored four times in little more than 14 second-half minutes at Rajko Mitic Stadium.

His efforts inspired a fourth successive win, with 16 goals scored and none conceded, for interim boss Hans-Dieter Flick – the best start of any Bayern coach.

The Poland international’s quadruple was also the fastest in the history of the Champions League, as Lewandowski joined Lionel Messi as the only players to score four goals in a game in the competition on more than one occasion.

And according to the 31-year-old, scoring goals is an addiction.

“I have to confess… I am addicted to scoring goals,” Lewandowski – who has already scored 27 times from 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season – tweeted.

He added to Sky Sport: “The most important thing is that we played well, defensively and offensively, we have fun, no matter who plays, we follow our plan.

“I’m also happy if I do not score and we win nevertheless.”

Lewandowski’s stunning second-half show came after he had seen a superb strike ruled out by the VAR for a handball from Corentin Tolisso before the break.

That followed Leon Goretzka’s opener, while Tolisso rounded off the scoring late on.

“Robert is in such good form,” said Flick, who is reportedly in line to remain as Bayern’s coach until at least the end of the season, in his post-match news conference.

“He is professional and works really hard and got his rewards tonight. He’s a really important player for us.”

With top spot in Group B now secured, Bayern face Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, who are also through after a 4-2 comeback win over Olympiacos, in their next Champions League outing.