Tammy Abraham: Valencia the biggest game of Chelsea’s season so far

Tammy Abraham says Chelsea’s Champions League duel with Valencia on Wednesday is their biggest game of the season so far.

Frank Lampard’s side are locked in a three-way tie with the Spanish side and Ajax on seven points in Group H heading into matchday five.

The Blues sit second and, despite a 1-0 defeat to Valencia at Stamford Bridge in their opening game, a win would see them qualify for the knockout stages due to their head-to-head record against their two pool rivals.

Chelsea dropped to fourth in the Premier League after a loss at champions Manchester City on Saturday, yet striker Abraham ranks the Valencia trip as their most crucial of the campaign to date.

“We know this is our biggest game of the season so far,” the England man told a news conference. “Training hasn’t been different, we have all been enjoying it, we have been focused.

“We have to pick ourselves up after the Manchester City defeat and we know we have to give our best performance to win.”

Abraham, who was on loan at Aston Villa in the Championship last season, has 11 goals for Chelsea this term, excelling among a number of academy graduates.

The 22-year-old and his team-mates are determined to keep impressing at the highest level, beating Valencia to extend their Champions League journey.

Abraham said: “Before Valencia, some of us were warming up together and it didn’t feel real. We were in the Championship before.

“The little details need to be there, and Wednesday is a massive game. Leave it all on the pitch.

“For many of us, [playing in the Champions League] is a dream come true. We don’t want to stop now. We have to keep pushing. You have to improve.”