Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus team to face Atletico Madrid

After being absent for the weekend win away to Atalanta in Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the Juventus team to face Atletico Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the Juventus team to face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Ronaldo was absent from the weekend win at Atalanta in Serie A due to injury but will partner Paulo Dybala in attack, with Gonzalo Higuain left on the bench.

The Portugal star had been substituted in successive league games prior to the international break, prompting rumours of a rift with Juve coach Maurizio Sarri.

Both men denied the speculation and Ronaldo has returned to the Juve side for the Group D game despite, with his team having already sealed a place in the next round.

Matthias de Ligt will also start in defence after Sarri suggested the Netherlands international would need to be assessed ahead of the game.

Joao Felix is only on the bench for Atletico as he continues to recover from an ankle injury, with Vitolo instead partnering Alvaro Morata in attack for Diego Simeone’s side.