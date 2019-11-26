Antonio Rudiger, Ross Barkley in Chelsea training but Hudson-Odoi a doubt for Valencia

There was a welcome return to Chelsea training for Antonio Rudiger and Ross Barkley on Tuesday, but Callum Hudson-Odoi was absent.

Centre-back Rudiger has only featured once this season – in the 5-2 Premier League win at Wolves on September 14 – and underwent surgery on a pelvic injury this month.

The Germany international was involved in the section of training open to the media at Cobham on Tuesday, as was midfielder Barkley, who has been sidelined for five weeks with an ankle problem.

However, Hudson-Odoi sat out the session having not yet recovered from a hamstring complaint suffered while on international duty with England.

Chelsea take on Valencia on Wednesday at Mestalla knowing a win will secure their place in the last 16.

Frank Lampard’s side are second in Group H after four matches, level on seven points with first-place Ajax and Valencia in third.

The Blues have never lost a competitive away game against Valencia, having won twice and drawn once in their previous three visits.