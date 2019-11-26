Real Madrid star opens up on Gareth Bale’s ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid’ flag celebration

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has opened up on teammate Gareth Bale’s situation at the club. Courtois was talking to the media ahead of Madrid’s UEFA Champions League encounter against Paris Saint-Germain when he was quizzed about the Welshman and whether he is fully committed to the club.

The Belgian said that Bale loves his country but is completely committed to the club as well. He went on to add that the former Tottenham Hotspur star is a professional, which was evident by his performance on Saturday as he almost scored a goal.

“He loves his country,” Courtois said ahead of Madrid’s UCL encounter vs PSG.

“That’s not a problem. I know Gareth and he’s 100 percent committed every day. He’s a professional and he takes care of himself. We saw how he played when he came on on Saturday. He almost scored and if he wasn’t committed he wouldn’t have played like that.”

Courtois was then quizzed about the ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid’ flag which Bale celebrated with following his national side’s qualification for the UEFA Euro 2020.

“We’re here to win games,” Courtois said.

“What’s happened has happened, but we just want him to give everything in training. The fans can have their opinion, but I’m nobody to comment.”