Lorenzo Insigne missing from Napoli squad for Liverpool clash at Anfield

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne injured his elbow against AC Milan and will miss Wednesday’s Champions League game at Liverpool.

The 28-year-old suffered the problem during Saturday’s Serie A game with AC Milan; he was replaced after 65 minutes of the 1-1 draw at San Siro.

Insigne has four goals and five assists in all competitions this season but has not been included in Napoli’s 20-man squad for the match at Anfield.

Fabian Ruiz and Faouzi Ghoulam have been selected, however, despite training separately from their team-mates on Monday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Liverpool 2-0 in the opening round of fixtures and can make certain of a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with victory over the Premier League leaders on Wednesday.