PSG star Idrissa Gueye explains why they should finish above Real Madrid in the UCL group stage

In an interview ahead of the Champions League game between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain (PSG), PSG star Idrissa Gueye has sent a strong message to his teammates, asking them to be prepared so as to finish above the Spanish giants in the group stage table.

“We’ve already qualified, so now we have to do all we can to keep top spot in the group, which is important for the club,” Gueye told the club’s official website, on Monday.

He further added: “We’re going to do everything to prepare well for the game and above all keep the top spot, which could be important for the rest of the competition.”

Reflecting on the reverse fixture which was held in Paris, Gueye described it as “special”.

“It was good, but in the same way as all the other games. It’s true that the match against Real was a bit special for me because it was my Champions League return and it was my first game for my new club in the competition,” he said, before concluding:

“It was important for me to play well and for the whole team. We needed to win to start the group stage well. So, things went well.”

Quotes via Goal.